Gridlock as youth protest naira, fuel scarcity in Ondo

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Social and commercial activities were paralysed in Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday when some residents protested the shortage of naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

The angry residents blocked the busy Ore/Benin Expressway, causing traffic and preventing vehicular movement for several hours.

This development paralysed commercial activities in the ever busy Ore road as roadside traders had to flee to prevent their goods from being looted.

The protestors also forced many motorists and travelers plying the route to use alternative roads in the axis as the major road was blocked for several hours.

One of the commuters, Abiola Ige, who was stranded in the traffic, revealed that the angry protesters prevented movement on the road.

