Gridlock: Excitement as Sanwo-Olu commissions roads, Reinforcement Bridge

As part of the moves to tackle the perennial gridlock along Lagos–Badagry Expressway, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babàjide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend commissioned Ariyo, Ira-Muwo-Tedi-Abule Oshun road alignment and reinforced concrete bridge in Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also hinted that construction works have commenced at the two other major Link Roads, Irede Road and Omila Onireke Roads, expressing optimism that the projects would eliminate the traffic bottleneck and stress previously associated with commuting through the Lagos Badgary Expressway and inject considerable life into the socio-economic activities of thousands of people on the axis.

Speaking while commissioning the project, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said with the project being commissioned, travel inconvenience, loss of productive man-hours resulting in trauma, stress and other transportation challenges would be a thing of the past.

He said: “You will all agree with me that one of the most critical challenges experienced on a daily basis by residents/road users along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway is that the axis has been perennially clogged daily in gridlock with thousands of motorists spending hours with accompanying travel inconvenience, loss of productive man-hours resulting in trauma and stress. This was made acute by the ongoing reconstruction works along the corridor.

According to the governor, his administration decided on the completion of the construction works on the Ira – Muwo Link Bridge in order to rid the construction area on the Lagos Badagry Expressway of the perennial traffic gridlock and ensure ease of commuting from one part of the various communities along the axis to another.

He said: “It is gratifying to note therefore that this formal commissioning ceremony of yet another piece of public infrastructure adds to the growing list of life-changing projects that this administration has delivered to her people in the last year. To further improve the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), we have commissioned several road projects that would be of immense benefit to all Lagosians. We have also put in place various other strategies aimed at finding holistic solutions to efficiently reduce travel time, save important man-hours that would have otherwise been lost to traffic; provide better riding surfaces leading to reduced maintenance cost; boost inter connectivity and generally make life more meaningful to commuters in Lagos State.

“In order to bring immediate impactful succour and relief to commuters, we deployed a two-pronged approach to infrastructure delivery in our multi modal transportation strategies by giving priority to roads that lead to jetties and construction of new jetties.

Today, we are also using the occasion of this commissioning to inaugurate phase four and five of the project (consisting of the Muwo Jetty and the road up to the Car park of the Jetty) while the Third Phase ( Tedi Muwo Road, through Abule Oshun Road to link the ongoing Irede Road.”

The governor, however, appealed to all stakeholders including traders, commuters, transport unions, transport operators as well as shop owners to take ownership of this project so that all forms of abuse are prevented.

On her part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, an Engineer, said that the completion of Ariyo [Mile 10]–Ira-Muwo-Tedi-Abule Oshun road alignment with link bridges seeks to provide a functional bypass to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway between Ojo Alaba, Volks and Trade Fair Bus-Stops.

She explained that the Ira-Muwo Bridge component of the project, which has a length of 450 metres and 11 metres in width, was redefining in terms of the solution it brings to the congestion and gridlock within this residential and commercial axis.

“The first phase of the project was initially awarded to Messr Moreno-Marinas-Lagoon in April 2008 but the contract was terminated in December 2012 due to non-performance of the contractor. Completion of outstanding works on the hitherto determined Phase I of the project was thereafter awarded to Messrs Lopek Construction Nigeria Limited for the correction of the structural defects and execution of all outstanding works [Pedestrian Walkway, Streetlight, Muwo T-Junction with Outfall Drains] on the 450m long and 11m wide Muwo Bridge. “In Fulfillment of his administration’s promise to sustain good governance through the provision of enduring infrastructure that could fast track the smart city journey of the State, Lagos State Government at the weekend, commissioned Ariyo (Mile 10)-Ira Muwo-Tedi –Bridge (Phase 1) in Ojo Local Government Area of the State.

