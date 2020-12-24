Gridlock: FG to deploy 200 security officers to Tin Can, Apapa ports

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuikem Amaechi, has said that 200 security officers would be deployed to Apapa and Tin-Can Ports to clear the gridlock on the route and stop trucks from parking on the road.

A statement by Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, Media Assistant to the minister, noted that Amaechi disclosed this during a meeting with Maritime Stakeholders and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) in Lagos.

The union had threatened to go on strike if government failed to address the gridlock on the route. He, however, said that there should be a Steering Committee headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, to sit monthly until the challenges were overcome

Other members of the committee would be from the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Shippers Council, MWUN, Road Safety and Lagos State government. Amaechi directed the committee to write to the Inspector General of Police for more Officers for the assignment.

“The issue of traffic on these routes is because in Nigeria, we don’t discipline people. People do whatever they like even when it’s wrong because there is no consequence for our actions.

We need security officers to enforce compliance on truck blocking the road. “100 men at Tin Can and Apapa to be stationed their everyday because Nigerians don’t obey until there are consequences for actions. NPA, Shippers Council must have a level of funding to resolve this challenges.

“We need to talk to Shippers and Traders, especially those around Warri, to see how they can be using Warri port, so that Lagos Ports will be decongested. We can get security to follow the cargoes to that area, so that traders from Aba, Onitsha that are ready to use that Port can go there.”

Speaking, the Deputy Secretary General of MWUN, Abudu Eroje, said that the union wanted to go on strike because of the hardship workers faced everyday trying to go to work because of the gridlock.

Like this: Like Loading...