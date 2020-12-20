Gridlock: FRSC frowns at escorts’ lawlessness, decries attack on personnel

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command has decried impunity and lawlessness by some security operatives providing escorts to VIPs on the road, saying their disregard to traffic law is inimical to safety and free flow of traffic.

The Sector Commander FRSC Lagos, Olusegun Ogungbemide made this known following the traffic gridlock caused by driving against traffic by some police escort of a supposed VIP at Ibafo area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at about 0700hrs Monday December, 2020 and the police attack on FRSC operatives from Ibafo Outpost who were trying to ease the gridlock.

The FRSC personnel on traffic control from Ibafo outpost noticed a standstill traffic situation on the outward Lagos section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and made effort to track the cause of the heavy movement, they discovered that at Mountain Top University area, a convoy of four vehicles with Police escort were driving against the flow of traffic thereby causing gridlock within the narrowed lane.

The FRSC team led by the Outpost head approached the police operatives, insisted that the vehicles turn back and follow their rightful lanes but the drivers and the escort refused to obey their plea rather one of the Policemen pointed his rifles at our men and threatened to shoot at them.

Also another of the police men sighted a Marshal who was recording the happenings around the scene, he rushed to the Marshal with his rifles, snatched the phone and smashed it on the road damaging the phone completely. Eventually, the police men realized that the FRSC operatives weren’t going to give in they arrogantly turned back and followed the right lane.

He said: Corps Marshal has frowned at this act and therefore directed that the affected operatives and their vehicles be prosecuted for traffic violation and assault on its personnel. It is a known fact that the high echelon of all agencies are never in support of the misconduct of these disgruntled few.

Ogungbemide also warned that this lawlessness will no longer be accepted and promised to prosecute any security operative who attacks any of its personnel while discharging their lawful duties to safeguard lives on the roads.

He fina bylly advised motorists to desist from driving against the flow of traffic, and to always adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

