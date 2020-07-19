Gridlock: Lagos begins construction of two roads, seeks residents’ cooperation

As part of the moves to ease traffic gridlock in the axis, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it has commenced execution of Ogudu-Alapere Link Road and Otunba Toyin Abass Street projects in Ogudu, calling on the residents to cooperate with the construction firms for the successful completion of the projects.

The government said that two major roads, which are in Kosofe Local Government Area, add to the number of roads’ construction being embarked upon by the state government within the same local government area.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ engagement in Alausa, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako said the much welcomed Ogudu-Alapere Link Road would provide relief to motorists who are usually stuck in the gridlock at Ogudu Bus Stop along the 3rd Axial Road and the Ogudu Roundabout end of the Ojota-Ogudu Road, while the construction of Otunba Toyin Abass Street will complement the proposed link road and improve the flow of traffic at Ogudu roundabout and its surroundings.

Idris said just three weeks ago the government engaged stakeholders for the commencement of three other equally important road projects in Kosofe Local Government Area namely, Demurin, Church and Agidi Streets to bypass the Ketu/ Mile12-Ikorodu road and enhance interconnectivity within the area.

Speaking through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Salako stated that the essence of the interactive exchange, in line with the inclusive governance drive of the Administration, was to obtain mutual understanding of the people for the smooth take-off of the project.

On her part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye stated that the link road had been identified as critical to connectivity in the area and that its execution was indicative of that realisation.

