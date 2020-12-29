Gridlock: Lagos takes over Apapa ports traffic control

Sanwo-Olu vows to eliminate extortionist cabal

Operators bicker over congestion

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday announced the setting up of a special team by the state government to take over traffic management from the disbanded Presidential Task Team (PTT) with the aim of restoring sanity to the perennial gridlock on roads leading to the sea- ports in Apapa. Speaking when he led a delegation of the State Executive Council members and stakeholders on a firsthand assessment of traffic situation in Apapa ports and environs, Sanwo-Olu said stakeholders’ meeting, involving representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), haulage transport unions, port operators, among others, would be convened next week to work out means of solving the protracted gridlock. The trouble spots in

spected by the governor include Lilypond truck terminal, Wharf Road, Apapa Port, Tincan Port, and Truck Park, all within Apapa environ.

The inspection followed the disbandment of PTT by the Federal Government, as well as several outcries by members of the public over perennial traffic, which has left residents and workers in the area hapless.

Hoodlums and traffic robbers have always cashed in on the situation to unleash their nefarious activities on innocent citizens by dispossessing them of their valuables and sometimes maiming their victims.

The disturbing gridlock created along Apapa corridor has defied all known logic, even with the setting up of the PTT, chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Comrade Kayode Opeifa as vice chairman, with the mandate to restore law and order to Apapa ports and environ.

Sanwo-Olu, while addressing the media and a horde of truck drivers at Tin Can Port in the newly constructed Truck Park, decried the level of indiscipline among port players with the promise to tackle head-on and eliminate the cabal behind series of extortions being perpetrated by some officials and security personnel in Apapa environ.

The governor said as part of efforts to resolve the knotty issues around Apapa gridlock, a stakeholders’ meeting had been slated for next week. According to him,

“This is not the first time, certainly not the second and, in fact, this is about the third or the fourth time in my government that we are trying to see how we bring better solution to Apapa gridlock.

“Today (Monday) even being a public holiday, it is even difficult for us to say that we have achieved a 100 per cent traffic free flow into Apapa.

“And we have all heard all the complaints from the various stakeholders, the unions, freight forwarders, drivers, everyone has said their own side of the story and you can see that it is multifaceted. “There has been accusations around cabal collecting money from operators and accusations of the process being hijacked by some people and there has also been counter accusation.

“What are we solving at the end of the day? We are trying to bring about a cohesive metrics where all the stakeholders in Apapa understand and appreciate the various roles that everybody needs to play and let everybody identify and solve it.

“You’re aware that since last year the PTT had been working. Now, there is a process that is starting in which the state government needs to take over that task force. One of the reasons for this trip is to start that process, to see things for myself.

“The state government is to set up a seamless operation to have a team of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) about 400 to 500, dedicated to Apapa gridlock; have a team of policemen from Area B dedicated to the same gridlock.” While the governor was assessing the complexity of the situation that allowed heavy-duty trucks to clog up the access roads, a blame game ensued between stakeholders operating within and around the Apapa seaports.

While the Committee of Freight Forwarders and Maritime Truckers (COFFAMAT) blamed the NPA officials, Presidential Task force on Port Decongestion and the police for the corruption that allowed truck drivers to park indiscriminately on the road, the Council of Maritime Transport Union and Association (COMTUA) absolved the police and the task force, accusing COFFAMAT, truck drivers and other stakeholders of not playing by the rules.

A customs licensed clearing and forwarding agent, Mr. Boniface Okoye, heaped the blame on the customs for giving undue access to the Shippers’ Council to leave empty containers to the port areas, while pointing accusing finger to the police for looking away after allegedly collecting kickbacks.

The governor stressed that a situation where truck drivers needed to wait for about 10 hours for handing over of operation from one NPA team to another was not acceptable.

Sanwo-Olu said the sharp practices and inadequacies observed in the handling of the container operations at the ports would be escalated to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, adding that the misconducts of the policemen stationed close to the ports would be reported to the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu.

He said it was time the arm of the law caught up with those who had created the situation that led to the chaotic movements of container-laden trucks in and out of the ports.

He said: “Lagos State Government is not the owner of the ports whose operations is causing pain to residents, but we owe a duty to our citizens whose lives and businesses have been badly impacted because of the gridlock created in this part of the state.

“I believe this trip would give us another opportunity where all of us, as stakeholders, will be able to identify impediments and resolve the issues once and for all.” Harping on allegations of corruption among the police,

Sanwo-Olu said: “I have said to them, give me the evidence of those people that are collecting money from you. That is also important.

“We are determined to make people scapegoats. It is part of ensuring that we reduce the ease of doing businesses.”

Like this: Like Loading...