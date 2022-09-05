Metro & Crime

Gridlock: LASTMA apprehends 19 vehicles for contravention

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has apprehended 19 vehicles over indiscriminate, illegal parking around Apongbon, inwards and outwards Lagos Island.

 

The General Manager  LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba disclosed that the on-going total clampdown embarked upon by the Authority was to generally ease traffic flow for motorists, particularly approaching the ‘Ember Months’ across the state.

 

Oreagba disclosed fur- ther that study conducted revealed that perennial traffic gridlock being experienced by motorists is caused by recalcitrant drivers who do not want to comply with the State Traffic Laws and Regulations.

 

He said that the ongoing total enforcement exercise which is expected to cover major identified spots is being coordinated by the Core Operations Commands (COC) from LASTMA Headquarters at Oshodi.

 

“I must implore law abiding citizens of Lagos State, especially motorists, to adhere strictly to the traffic law of the state in order not to run afoul of the law which has consequences.

We must all have a positive attitude towards obeying the law of the state which was made to ensure orderliness and fast-paced socio-economic improvement of individuals, corporate entities and generality of the people.”

 

