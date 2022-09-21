Metro & Crime

Gridlock: LASTMA impounds 19 vehicles for traffic violations

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), yesterday seized 19 automobiles, for unlawfully parking in Apongbon area of Lagos Island and causing traffic congestion.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, stated that the operation was in accordance with the agency’s continuous crackdown on motorists that cause traffic congestion along Apongbon in and out of Lagos Island.

The authorities he said are determined to ensure the free flow of traffic in the area, adding that a recent study conducted by the state government revealed that drivers who refuse to comply with the state’s traffic laws and regulations are to blame for the perpetual traffic congestion they experience.

Oreagba stated that the Core Operations Command (COC) at LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi is coordinating the enforcement operation, which is scheduled to encompass significant black spots identified around the Lagos metropolitan area.

“I must urge law-abiding residents of Lagos State, particularly motorists  to rigorously comply with the state’s traffic rules so as not to violate the law, with its consequences.”

“We must all have a favourable attitude towards observing state legislation, which was enacted to ensure the orderliness and rapid socioeconomic development of individuals, corporations, and the general populace,” he stated.

While reminding the public of the authority’s commitment to guaranteeing the free flow of traffic on all roads, Oreagba asked drivers and other road users to comply with traffic laws so that the current administration’s “Smart City” vision can be realised in Lagos.

 

