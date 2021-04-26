Gridlock: Non-oil export drops by 35%

ACCESS

Agricultural cargoes delayed on port access roads

Following the unending gridlock along the Apapa Wharf corridor, the country’s nonoil export experienced a drastic drop within one year. Findings by New Telegraph revealed a 35 per cent dip, representing N1.12 trillion from N4.77 trillion in 2019 to N3.19 trillion in 2020.

It was gathered that some cargoes meant for export got spoilt on the road before they arrived the port due to protracted delay. Nigeria’s major export trading partners in Q4’20 were India, Spain, South Africa,

The Netherlands and the United States. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBC), India accounted for N547.01 billion or 17.12 per cent of total merchandise exported in Q4’20, followed by Spain with N313.38 billion or 9.81per cent and South Africa with N256.65 billion or 8.03per cent.

Others were Netherlands with N194.5 billion or 6.09per cent and the United States with N170.36 billion or 5.33 per cent of the total export. Also, the share of exports in total trade declined to 35 per cent in Q4’20 from 47 per cent a year earlier.

Worried by the sharp drop, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is making a new move to prioritise movement of cargoes to the port by barges. However, further findings revealed that before a barge could be used to lift cargoes, its operators must be licensed by the Nigerian Ports of Authority (NPA), otherwise they would not be allowed to sail on Nigerian waters.

Further, the Authority, in its tariffs, had said that the barge operator must submit a N50 million unconditional bank bond in favour of NPA to qualify for this operation within 10 working days of submitting the acceptance letter.

Other conditions to be met are that barges to be deployed should be certified by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for seaworthiness and that the barges and cargoes must have appropriate insurance cover by a reputable insurance company.

Also, it stressed that an operator should indemnify the Authority against all aspects of the operation. Customs had complained that despite government’s efforts to boost export, several cargoes had been delayed on the port access roads unduly.

According to the service’s Deputy Controller, Administration, Ogun 1 Command, Deputy Comptroller Dera Nnadi, most of the delayed exports were agricultural products with limited shelf life.

Nnadi called for a review of the use of barges at the ports to facilitate movement of goods for export. The deputy comptroller, who represented the Comptroller General of the service, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), at a submit organised by Zenith Bank with the theme: “Nigeria’s Economic Prosperity: The Role of Intra-Regional Trade and Non-Oil Export Business,” said that since 2017, there had been an increase in the volume of agro-exports in line with government’s ambition to diversify the economy; but the road infrastructure remain static.

He said: “The poor state of port access roads lead to delays causing goods to be damaged before they are exported, while others are returned because the shelf life is grossly reduced by the delays.

“Customs partnered with other stakeholders to refloat barge operations as an alternative means to facilitate export but the situation today has seen the barging service utilised for other purposes with revenue generation prioritised over trade facilitation.

“There should be a review of the use of barges at the seaports. Barging should be restricted to exports prioritised for operations. Government could also provide subsidy to cut down the cost of barging services for exporters.”

Also, he said that government agencies at the seaports should be more concerned about facilitating trade and simplifying port processes, while customs play the role of revenue collector.

Like this: Like Loading...