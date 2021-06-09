Gridlock: Operator seeks diversion of cargoes to other ports

A former President of the Association of Nigeria Customs Licensed Agents (ANLCA), Prince Olayiwola Shittu, has urged Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to divert some cargoes from Lagos ports to Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar in order to ease Apapa gridlock. He explained that the system was deliberately created to enrich individuals, saying that this was why many people would pay any amount in order to be posted to the ports or the port road. Also, Shittu blamed increase in extortion and corruption on the physical presence of security agents at the ports.

He said: “How can we be talking about ease of doing business where government agencies are creating hurdles. An example is 100 per cent examination and multiplicity of check points which negate the ease of doing business at the ports. “We should be able to address how customs Ifficers detailed to the ports would certify the release of containers only for other officers outside the ports to find same containers faulty and there are no consequences on such officers.” Shittu, who spoke at inaugural roundable conference of the League of Maritime Editors (LME) in Lagos, also linked the perennial gridlock on the Apapa access roads to the clustering of too many petroleum products tank farms close to the main roads.

The former president explained that those who built the tank farms had done a lot of disservice to Nigeria, noting those who gave approval to cite tank farms in the area should be prosecuted by government. Shittu noted: “Right now, the seaports should be expanding to build up areas by demolishing buildings to expand the ports and government will pay compensations for the destroyed buildings but that cannot be done because the ports are surrounded by rank farms.”

