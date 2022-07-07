News

Grief as Barkindo’s death shocks energy industry

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The sudden death of Muhammed Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has left the global and national industry energy in shock. Barkindo who passed on at the age of 63, few hours after warning of a bleak future for the oil and gas industry at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) 2022 Conference in Abuja, noted that the sector was besieged with several threats from multiple fronts.

The atmosphere in the International Conference Centre where the NOG is being held, was cold and devoid of the usual laughter and networking chit chats, as organisers, speakers and participants all wished the news of the OPEC’s Secretary General would be confirmed untrue. Barkindo, who was celebrated only on Tuesday by the energy world followed by a grand recognition of his achievements by President Muhammadu Buhari, was being mourned few hours later on Wednesday.

Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo was born in Yola, Adamawa State on the 20th of April 1959 and was appointed secretary of general of OPEC in August 2016. He held several key roles at OPEC. In 1986, he was appointed to Nigeria’s delegation to OPEC, and from 1993 to 2008, served as Nigeria’s National Representative on the Organisation’s Economic Commission Board. In 2006, he was Acting OPEC Secretary- Generalandrepresented Nigeria on OPEC’s Board of Governors from 2009 to 2010.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyo schools to resume January 10

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Oyo State government yesterday said all public schools in the state are to resume for the second term in the 2021/2022 academic session on January 10. Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, made the announcement during a new year prayer session with the staff of the board. He […]
News

Pay-TV Tariffs: Lawan warns Multichoice not to dare Nigerians

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, cautioned Multichoice Nigeria for going ahead to hike the tariffs of its products while the matter was still being investigated by the Senate. This was as he urged all foreign operators in Nigeria, who would not want to adhere to laid down rules by Nigerian authorities in […]
News

JUST IN: Two trains collide in UK

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two trains have crashed between Andover and Salisbury, prompting a major emergency service response. The trains collided in Wiltshire on the South Western Railway line this evening. People in the area have reported a large emergency service presence at the scene. Wiltshire Police tweeted shortly before 8pm: “We are currently at the scene of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica