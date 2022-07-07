Grief as Barkindo’s death shocks energy industry

The sudden death of Muhammed Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has left the global and national industry energy in shock. Barkindo who passed on at the age of 63, few hours after warning of a bleak future for the oil and gas industry at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) 2022 Conference in Abuja, noted that the sector was besieged with several threats from multiple fronts.

The atmosphere in the International Conference Centre where the NOG is being held, was cold and devoid of the usual laughter and networking chit chats, as organisers, speakers and participants all wished the news of the OPEC’s Secretary General would be confirmed untrue. Barkindo, who was celebrated only on Tuesday by the energy world followed by a grand recognition of his achievements by President Muhammadu Buhari, was being mourned few hours later on Wednesday.

Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo was born in Yola, Adamawa State on the 20th of April 1959 and was appointed secretary of general of OPEC in August 2016. He held several key roles at OPEC. In 1986, he was appointed to Nigeria’s delegation to OPEC, and from 1993 to 2008, served as Nigeria’s National Representative on the Organisation’s Economic Commission Board. In 2006, he was Acting OPEC Secretary- Generalandrepresented Nigeria on OPEC’s Board of Governors from 2009 to 2010.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...