Grieving mother attacks teacher who kidnapped, killed 5-yr-old daughter with rat poison

It took the combined efforts of a team of police personnel to restrain Fatima Maina, from assaulting Abdulmalik Tanko, the alleged murderer of her five-year-old daughter, Hanifa, when he was paraded at the Kano Police Command headquarters on Friday.

Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School, Kawana, Kano, had narrated how he used rat poison, which he bought for N100, to end the life of Hanifa Abubakar, one of his pupils.

The heart-rending drama unfolded when both the parents of Hanifa and the suspects arrived the command headquarters.

The late Hanifa’s parents were the ones who first got there. Later, Tanko and the suspects were brought in by the police.

Immediately, Hanifa’s mother,

Fatima, sighted Tanko, she lunged at him, raining slaps and punches on him, all the while demanding why he killed her daughter.

The police had to intervene and whisked away the prime suspect who was bound in both ankle and hand-cuffs.

Tanko was arrested on Wednesday, while he was trying to receive part of the ransom, according to Wasila Dahiru, an aunt of the little Hanifa.

Hanifa was found dead, with her body cut into pieces and buried at a school premises located at Tudunwada.

She was kidnapped while on her way from Islamiyya School last month and subsequently killed by her abductor.

She was said to have been whisked away in a commercial tricycle, locally called ‘Adaidata Sahu’ or ‘Keke NAPEP’.

The report of her abduction had sent a shock wave across Kano.

Her abductor later demanded N6 million ransom from her parents while not disclosing that she had already been killed.

Commenting on the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said after sustained efforts, a detective team combining the police and men of the Department of State Service (DSS), Kano, arrested Tanko, 30, and one Hashim Isyaku, 37, both of Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA.

He said during interrogation, Tanko confessed that the victim was his student at a private school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa LGA.

He said he kidnapped Hanifa and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of N6 million.

“On the 18/12/2021, having realised that, the victim recognised him, he claimed to have poisoned her to death, conspired with one Hashim Isyaku, ‘m’, took and buried her in a shallow grave located at the private school premises located at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State,” the police spokesman said.

He said Hashim also confessed that sometime in November, 2021, the principal suspect, met him and one Fatima Jibreel Musa, 27 years old, of Layin Falaki Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, and ordered them to kidnap Hanifa.

The suspects led a combined team of DSS Operatives and Kano State Police Command’s Medical Team to the scene.

The body was exhumed and taken to Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Kano, where it was examined and subsequently released to the relatives for burial, according to Islamic Rites.

He added that case will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

