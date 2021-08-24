Metro & Crime

Grillo: SNA, Onobrakpeya, Oshinowo, others mourn

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Nigeriawasagainthrowninto grief and mourning yesterday, followingthedeathof renownedartistandoneof thenation’s most celebrated cultural icons, Prof Yusuf Adebayo Grillo. Grillo who died in the early hours of Monday, at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos, was buried yesterday at Atan Cemetery.

 

A pioneering modernist artist, Grillo was the first president of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA). Nigerianshaveexpressedshockat the demise of Grillo, a major pillar of the Nigerian arts.

 

Renowned artist and culture icon, Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya, expressed shock and sadness at the news of Grillo’s death. “It is a big shock; we have lost a pillar of the ‘so called Zaria rebels’. We are all in deep mourning.

 

The news reached herein the camp in Agbarha- Otor, DeltaState. Wehavelostagiant; a greatartist; wehavelostagreatNigerian.“ Weprayforthereposeof hissoul. Wepraythatwedonotsufferthiskind of calamityanymore,” Onobrakpeya said.

 

The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) expressed grief, noting that the country has lost one of her most celebrated cultural icons. SNA, in a statement signed by its president, Mr. Oliver Enwonwu, said Nigeria and Africa has indeed lost a gem.

 

“It is with heavy hearts that we receive the news of the passing away of one of Nigeria’s most celebrated cultural icons, Prof Yusuf Adebayo Grillo.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

