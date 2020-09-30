Groaning under the weight of inflation

As lockdown gradually eases off, it brought about smile to the faces of many Nigerians but with mixed feelings. There are needs that are left unattended to, people are groaning concerning the prices of food especially, transportation, couple with the final opening of schools which translated to paying school fees season. The pandemic and high cost of transportation had been said to be the cause of increase in price of foodstuff, also scarcity of some food items, all of these were revealed in the recent survey carried out by New Telegraph.

TRANSPORTION

At the Ogba garage, New Telegraph spoke to a driver who identified himself simply as Mr. Akinwale, he said before lockdown, they (drivers) convey passengers from the garage to Ikeja (Adeniyi Jones, Allen axis) for N50 but now it has increased to N150 because of the increase in fuel price and the social distancing. Akinwale pleaded with the government to reduce the price of fuel, also to repair the roads as bad roads contribute to hike in transportation fare. “Good roads will save us from constant visitation to the mechanic’s workshop,” he said.

FOOD STUFF

New Telegraph also spoke with Jennifer Akwarandu who lamented bitterly about the hike in price of foodstuffs and transportion. Akwarandu said from Bariga to Ikeja she spends N1000 before lockdown compared to now that she spends between N1300 naira and N1500. She also said that she was used to buying half bag of rice at N8,000, making 50kg bag at N16,000 but now that food prices have gone up, she now buys quarter big at N7000 making a bag at N28,000. Speaking to Solomon Mayowa who sells Staples (Rice, beans, garri, spaghetti, noodles e.t.c) at Agege main market.

He said patronage has changed compared to the pre-Covid era. He said, people are now buying more than before, Mayowa said he sold a bag of rice for N12,000 naira/ N14,000 but now it’s between N29,000 and N33,000. Mrs. Ajoke Fashina who sells pepper and vegetables, complained bitterly about the prices of pepper, “we buy small bag of ‘pepper’ for N4,000 before and now it’s within N5,000 and N7,000. Fashina said it’s rainy season and vegetables are supposed to cheap but due to the hike in price of petrol, bad roads and social distancing, vegetables cannot be sold at cheaper prices especially ‘Ewedu’. Fashina also sells onions, saying that the increase price of onion is due to the scarcity of the item which is produced mainly in Northern Nigeria. According to her, the price of onions rose significantly due to the scarcity of dry onions because of the season.

Ruth Chukwu deals in frozen foods gave the price of frozen foods before the lockdown and after the lockdown. Chukwu said a kilogram of Turkey that was sold for N1,300 before the lockdown, sold for N1,500 during the lockdown and is now sold for N1,800/N1,900 depending on the area, she said a kilogram of Titus Fish was sold for N900/N950 now it costs N1,000 per kilogram. She further said prices of frozen foods have gone up by N100 and N200 depending on what the customer is buying.

New Telegraph spoke to a woman at the store who pleaded anonymous, she said she buys a kilogram of Turkey and Titus to prepare meal for her family but now she buys half of both. Traders lament low patronage, a trader at the Ogba (Sunday) market who sells Staple foods say customers have reduced the quantity of goods they buy because of the increase in price. Buyers also complain of hike in price saying that they have no choice than to buy as food is an essential commodity that cannot be set aside.

SCHOOL RESUMPTION

Parents complain bitterly at the resumption of students. They grumbled the school fees and other things accompanying school fees. Fatai Adisa, father of three has vowed to withdraw his children from private owned school to government owned, he said that he could no longer afford the bills as he was part of those that was retrenched in his workplace. Speaking to one of his children, Olasumbo, a primary six student who’s about to transit to J.S.S.1.

She was seen crying because she does not want to go to a government owned school, she gave her reasons that the students in the school are always rough, also she said the J.S.S.1 students of government school have not resumed.

Mr. Taiwo Shofela, father of two children, left his daughter who already is in S.S.2 in a private owned school because of her WASSCE( West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination) holding to the fact that government school doesn’t produce good results. Shofela said he will put the other child (Jide) in a government owned school. Already, Jide already is learning a skill before government school resumes fully.

