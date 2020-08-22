Arts & Entertainments

Groom keeps bride waiting in church and goes to fix DStv for customer

A video which emerged on social media captured the moment a man was seen fixing DStv for one of his customers on his own wedding day.

 

The eye-popping video was posted by a lady identified as Yaa Melanin on Instagram who was surprised by the incident and decided to share the footage. In the video, the groom was seen fixing the different parts of the gadget as quickly as he could so he could go join his bride in church.

 

The man’s dedication to his work amazed so many people as they gathered to witness his courageous act.

However, social media users consider the man’s work ethic unacceptable as he should not be working on his own wedding day.

