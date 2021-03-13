Arts & Entertainments

Groom reacts over wearing jeans, dashiki to wedding

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A groom, Conam-Moses Orseer Anyamikegh from Benue State, who wore a Fulani Dashiki shirt over a pair of jeans to his wedding while his bride was decked out in a full-length gown has responded to the criticism that erupted after pictures from the wedding was shared.

The wedding took place on Saturday, March 6, at NKST Church Iortyer in Makurdi, the state capital. Speaking on Thursday as reactions trailed his wedding outfit, the Benue State University graduate explained on Facebook that what he wore does not define how their marriage would be. “One thing I (the Husband) would say is, the wedding has come and gone.

The varying opinions and debates about my simple outfit does not define how our marriage would be,” he wrote. “There has never been a perfect wedding nor marriage, but when two hearts agree to accommodate their imperfections like we have done, there’s very little wedding suits or gowns can do to change that resolve. We love all of you and God bless all of you for being part of our big day. My wife and I are grateful, cheers!” his post concluded.

Our Reporters

