News

Gross Earnings: UBA Group posts 47.5% growth as profit hits N61.4bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has posted a 47.5 per cent growth in gross earnings and profit of N61.4 billion, according to the unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31. The figures show remarkable growth across all its major income lines. The result, which was released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on April 13, showed that gross earnings rose by 47.5 per cent from ₦183.9 billion to ₦271.2 billion; while Interest Income, which stood at ₦125.9 billion as at March 2022, grew by 53.4 per cent to ₦191.9 billion in the quarter under consideration. The results further revealed that Operating Income rose by 39.6 per cent to ₦175.7 billion, as against ₦125.9 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Following the sterling performance recorded in its just released 2022-yearend financials, UBA again saw its Profit Before Tax (PBT) rising significantly by 38.2 per cent to ₦61.4 billion in Q1’23, up from ₦44.5 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2022. In the same vein, its profit after tax (PAT) jumped from ₦41.5 billion to N53.6 billion, represent- ing an impressive 29.1 per cent increase. Commenting on the result, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, said despite the high inflationary, and challenging global environment, UBA was able to leverage the uptick in interest rates and improved digital offerings, in growing funded and nonfunded income.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ganduje wants North to South cattle movement stopped

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Govs task service chiefs       Governor Abdullai Ganduje of Kano State has tasked the Federal Government to enact a law banning movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country in order to resolve incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.   Ganduje made the call in an interview with […]
News

Why we wrote a book on Obi –ADF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

T Why we wrote a book on Obi –ADF he members of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) have described the eight years of Mr. Peter Obi’s administration as the Governor of Anambra State as eight years of clear and pragmatic demonstration of leadership. This was disclosed by the leader of the group, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, at […]
News

2023: Conflicting judicial interpretations’ll cause voter apathy –Onuigbo

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Hon. Samuel Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia state, has expressed concerns that conflicting judicial interpretations of the Electoral Act, 2022, by the courts might lead to voter apathy in the 2023 general elections. Onuigbo who expressed the concern in Abuja, while reacting to some recent controversial Supreme Court judgements on party […]

Leave a Comment