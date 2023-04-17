Gross Earnings: UBA Group posts 47.5% growth as profit hits N61.4bn

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has posted a 47.5 per cent growth in gross earnings and profit of N61.4 billion, according to the unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31. The figures show remarkable growth across all its major income lines. The result, which was released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on April 13, showed that gross earnings rose by 47.5 per cent from ₦183.9 billion to ₦271.2 billion; while Interest Income, which stood at ₦125.9 billion as at March 2022, grew by 53.4 per cent to ₦191.9 billion in the quarter under consideration. The results further revealed that Operating Income rose by 39.6 per cent to ₦175.7 billion, as against ₦125.9 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Following the sterling performance recorded in its just released 2022-yearend financials, UBA again saw its Profit Before Tax (PBT) rising significantly by 38.2 per cent to ₦61.4 billion in Q1’23, up from ₦44.5 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2022. In the same vein, its profit after tax (PAT) jumped from ₦41.5 billion to N53.6 billion, represent- ing an impressive 29.1 per cent increase. Commenting on the result, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, said despite the high inflationary, and challenging global environment, UBA was able to leverage the uptick in interest rates and improved digital offerings, in growing funded and nonfunded income.