Ground handlers seek support to create pricing threshold

Ground handling companies under the aegis of Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) have again stressed that it is imperative for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to put necessary regulations and policies in place, which will usher in new handling price rates for the sub-sector.

Presently, handling fees by ground handling companies in Nigeria remain the lowest on the continent and fluctuate between $1,000 and $400 for narrow body aircraft, while a handling of a wide body aircraft goes as low as $3,000 for passenger flight.

Despite the depreciating value of naira, aviation ground handling firms’ charges in Nigeria are said to be the lowest in the world, a situation operators said was no longer sustainable.

Thorough analytical study shows that Nigeria offers the lowest ground handling rate in West Africa in comparison to Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal and other Francophone airports.

Consequently, stakeholders are meeting with a view to arriving at what would be the appropriate pricing for the same services in other parts of the world.

In Guinea, ground handling fee costs $1,673 for (narrow body) and $4,715 (wide body) aircraft; Senegal – $2,250 (narrow body) and $5,259 (wide body); Cameroon – $1,400 (narrow body) and $4,500 (wide body; Sierra Leone – $2,250 (narrow body) and $5,250 (wide body); Ghana – $1,500 (narrow body) and $4,150 (wide body).

In Nigeria, the rates oscillate between $400 and $1,139 (narrow body), depending on the negotiating power of a foreign carrier and $3,000 and $3,200 (wide body), depending on the negotiation of the foreign carrier and this has been since 1999.

Cargo flight attracts $2,300, $1,750, $2,300, and $2,500 in Senegal, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Ghana, respectively for narrow body aircraft, while for wide body aircraft, the ground handling in those countries charge between $4,450 and $5,250 per flight.

It is against this sloped narrative that AGHAN has offered to work with the industry regulator to set up minimum safety threshold handling rates for the sub-sector, stressing that anything below this should be viewed as inimical to safe operations.

President, AGHAN, Mr. Olaniyi Adigun, said the body was willing to work with NCAA to set up operating standards, safety and security standards, establish minimum safety threshold handling rates within the sector, encourage an enabling environment to attract capital inflow into the sector through local and foreign investment.

He said this would also encourage healthy competition among the players without compromising safety, security and the economic interest of the nation.

He said: ”Any rates below the established safety threshold ground handling rates has the tendency to jeopardise safety and security and loss of revenue to the Federal Government through the five per cent concessionary fees pay by the handling companies to government.

“To achieve the aims enumerated above, it is our strong believe that if both the Federal Government (NCAA) and the various stakeholders come together to put necessary regulations and policies including setting up of a minimum safety threshold handling rates in place, the ground handling sector will experience a rebirth.

“This will increase government revenue and create stability in terms of safety and security within the sector and the industry at large.

This can effectively work out if the extant Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (NCAR) Act is amended to further empower NCAA to properly regulate the industry like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

