Ground handling charges: Reps put NCAA’s approved rates on hold

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation led by Nnolim Nnaji has advised that the new aircraft ground handling rate of $3,900 be put on hold till after the next meeting with stakeholders. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday for all parties to come to an agreement. The new rate, which shot up the handling rate of jumbo aircraft of the size of Boeing 777 series to over 1,000 per cent was to take effect from Friday, October 1, 2021.

The current rate for the same aircraft type is $330. The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and the Airline Operators Council (AOC), which are the um-brella bodies for local and foreign airlines, had earlier petitioned the committee for its intervention over the new rate, which they considered as cut-throat.

This prompted the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation to summon the Director- General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, and the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, to bring along the Association of Aircraft Grand Handlers of Nigeria, (AGHAN) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for a meeting with the committee on September 29 to explain the rationale for the astronomical increase.

