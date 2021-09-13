Ground handling: FG to stem N15bn loss with new rates

…price takes effect 35 years after amendment

Fresh charges range between $1,500, $5,000

Thirty-five years after the last amendment to ground handling rates charged by aviation ground handlers, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved new ground handling charges for relevant companies.

The new rate commences from October 1, 2021 (international carriers) and January 1, 2022, for domes-tic operators. Investigation by New Telegraph shows that the Federal Government and the ground handling companies are losing an estimated $28 million (about N15bn) annually to inap

propriate pricing in the country. While the Federal Government loses enormously on taxes that would have accrued from price adjustment, the ground handlers are grappling with the huge cost of operations and running at a loss.

This has come as a reprieve for the two major ground handling firms such as the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (Plc). The last amended rates were done in 1986.

Despite the depreciating value of the naira, aviation ground handling firms’ charges in Nigeria were said to be the lowest in the world; a situation, operators say was no longer sustainable.

A thorough analytical study shows that Nigeria offers the lowest ground handling rate in West Africa in comparison to Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, and other Francophone airports.

In Nigeria, ground handlers like the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), Plc, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc and others charge less than every other in the region, sometimes as low as 200 to 300 percent less.

In Guinea ground handling fee costs $1,673 for (narrow body) and $4,715 (wide body) aircraft; Senegal – $2,250 (narrow body) and $5,259 (wide body); Cameroon – $1,400 (narrow body) and $4,500 (wide body; Sierra Leone – $2,250 (narrow body) and $5,250 (wide body); Ghana – $1,500 (narrow body) and $4,150 (wide body).

In Nigeria, the rates oscillate between $400 and $1,139 (narrow-body), depending on the negotiating power of a foreign carrier and $3,000 and $3,200 (widebody), depending on the negotiation of the foreign carrier and this has been since 1999.

A document obtained indicated that NCAA had approved between $1,500 and $5,000 (passenger and cargo flights) for handlers for a narrow and wide-body aircraft, respectively, while domestic operators will now pay between N25,000 and N70,000, depending on the aircraft type.

Narrow-body aircraft include Boeing B737, Airbus A320, ER 135, and ATR, while wide-body aircraft are B767, A330, B777, B747, and B787. Another circular signed by the Director- General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, dated September 6, 2021, with the reference number: NCAA/DG/ AIR/11/16/315 addressed to “All Airlines And Ground Handling Companies” (foreign and local) set different dates for the commencement of the new charges.

The circular entitled, “Safety Threshold Ground Handling Charges,” said that the new ground handling charges would take an effect from October 1, 2021, for international carriers and January 1, 2022, for domestic airline operators.

The circular read in part: “All stakeholders are invited to note that the new ground handling rates for international and domestic operations will become effective on t October 1, 2021, and 1st January, 2022, respectively.

“All stakeholders are directed to ensure full compliance with the safety threshold ground handling charges. Any change to these charges must be done informal consultation with and approval of the NCAA. Please be guided accordingly.”

Chairman, Association of Ground Handlers (AGHAN), Mr. Olaniyi Adigun, commended the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for coming to the rescue of the ground handling companies, stressing that “The Federal Government saved us from extinction because the low pricing was gradually killing the ground handling sub-sector.”

Adigun reiterated that the new threshold handling rates would help sustain the industry, ensure stability and financial stability for the handlers.

Like this: Like Loading...