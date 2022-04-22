News

Ground Rent: Court slams N500,000 fine on Delta Revenue Board

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

A High Court in Warri, Delta State, has upturned the exparte order that was obtained by the Delta State Revenue Board against DeWayles International Limited for being unconstitutional. The court also slammed a N500, 000 fine on the state government. The court ruled that the action of the revenue service was unlawful for not giving the claimant fair hearing.

The judge, Justice V. O. Agboje, held that the firm was not granted fair hearing before the warrant to seal its office was given. “The ex-parte order of the Delta State Revenue Court is hereby thrown out and the sum of N500, 000.00 is hereby awarded as cost against the Delta State Government in favour of DeWayles International Limited,” she ruled.

The Board has dragged the firm before the revenue court without its knowledge over allegation that it was owing Delta State Government the sum of N40, 792,000.00 as ground rent for the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the year ended 2016 and 2017. Officers of Delta State Internal Revenue Service had on October 5, 2021, besieged the premises of the firm and sealed off its head office in Effurun-Warri after a forceful evacuation of all staff, workers and visitors to the firm.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Imo jailbreak: Police nab 1 escapee in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested one David Ubong, one of the inmates set free when gunmen attacked a correctional center in Owerri, Imo State earlythis week. A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, in Uyo on Friday, said that Ubong confessed to having escaped from the Owerri […]
News Top Stories

FEC okays N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control, transportation

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contract awards for various projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), flood control in the six geo-political zones as well as for the Ministry of Transportation at a total sum worth of about N75.78 billion. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, alongside his FCT and Transportation counterparts, […]
News Top Stories

ESP: CBN disburses N298bn to MSMEs, households, farmers

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed over N192 billion in grants to 426,000 beneficiaries as part of its COVID-19 interventions for households as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.   Also, under the collateral- free Agric-Business/ Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme, there are ongoing grants of concessionary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica