Grounded aircraft: Senate kicks over Immigration’s reckless spending

The Senate Public Accounts Committee has berated the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) over payment of premium to Insurance Broker for grounded aircrafts.

The Committee which is investigating the past transactions of the NIS anchored its action on the 2016-2018 reports of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

The Deputy Controller in Charge of Directorate, Account, Wuraola Adepoju, said that when the Premium was paid to the Insurance Broker, the aircrafts were available before Presidential order that the aircrafts should be ceded to the Nigerian Airforce. She added that the aircrafts belonged to NIS but unfortunately, she could not present the picture of the aircrafts to the Senate Committee which is headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

She therefore, asked the Panel to give her one week grace to show the aircrafts to the Panel. In one premium paid by Immigration, it showed N13.4 million in 2016 while that of renewal endorsement for year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 were not shown to the Panel to know the total amount paid for unserviceable aircrafts.

Senator Urhoghide expressed dissatisfaction with the payment of millions of Naira as Premium for grounded aircrafts, wondering how the NIS would be paying millions of naira Premium to unserviceable aircrafts.

The Chairman said, “the two aircrafts ought not to have been insured because they are grounded.

You are insuring a property that is not serviceable and you have spent so much money on it.”

The query reads: “At the Nigeria Immigration Service, headquarters, Abuja, the following observations were made:- amounts totalling N13,419,800.00 (Thirteen million, four hundred and nineteen thousand, eight hundred naira) were paid through 2 (two) payment vouchers dated February and March, 2016 to an Insurance Broker for the renewal of premium of Nigeria Immigration Service Aviation Fleet Policy.

“The following information was not made available: (i) (ii) Original copy of Insurance Policy on aviation fleet. Evidence of renewal of the aviation fleet policy in 2014/2015. (iii) Evidence of the acknowledgement of the receipt of payment by the Insurance Broker.

(iv) Evidence that the Brokers remitted the sum of N13,419,800.00 to the Insurance Company. (v) Renewal endorsement for 2014/2015 and 2015/2016. (vi) Appropriation to pay for the renewal of the policy. (vii) Computation analysis on the premium renewal. (viii) Location of the aircrafts. (ix) Evidence that the aircrafts were airworthy.

“The Comptroller-General should produce the mentioned documents, otherwise recover the sum of N13,419,800 from the Insurance Brokers and furnish evidence of recovery for verification.”

