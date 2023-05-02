News

Group Accuses Dabiri Of Abandoning Igbo In Sudan

An Igbo youthbased organisation, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has frowned at the abandonment of Igbo people in Sudan, during an evacuation exercise.

The group particularly pointed accusing fingers at the Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as being responsible for the abandonment.

COSEYL said Igbo people in Sudan are stranded while one of them narrated how they (Igbo) were asked to alight from the flight for Nigerians of other extraction to enter the plane for evacuation.

The man begged Igbo billionaires to come to their aide, while also thank – ing the owner of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, for donating his plane for the evacuation. Speaking in Igbo, the man said: “You cannot blame Allen Onyema, because he has donated his aircraft, and does not know that his brothers are being abandoned in the evacuation exercise.”

But COSEYL in a press release signed by its leader, Goodluck Ibem, condemned the abandonment of Igbo in Su – dan, describing it as wicked and barbaric. “This is barbaric and wickedness of the highest order against humanity and we condemn it in its entirety.”

