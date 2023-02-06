News

Group accuses INEC of trying to disenfranchise them

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

A group under the umbrella or Aggrieved Registered Voters (ARV) has accused the Independent Nations Electoral Commission (INEC) of trying to disenfranchise it’s members on the basis of the party they belong to. Briefing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre on Sunday, spokesman of the group, Engr. Ishaku Yakubu said: “We are giving INEC 48 hours to give us our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) or we take legal action against it.”

The group called on INEC to caution its staff that had been telling people that they won’t get their cards till after the elections, stressing that they have evidence of such utterances. The group said: “We demand first and foremost that INEC make a public declaration that they will provide all PVCs duly registered which they claim has not been printed. This should not end at just a promise that those cards should be printed and distributed as appropriate.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Imo women seek probe of N1bn set aside for Okorocha’s recall

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Women in Imo State have called on the state House of Assembly to immediately commence investigation into N1billion allegedly released to facilitate the recall of former governor Rochas Okorocha from the Senate. Besides, the women called on Governor Hope Uzodinma and his lieutenants to apologise to Okorocha for the unwarranted attacks on the former governor. […]
News

Impersonator arrested over illegal revenue collection in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

An illegal revenue collector in Edo State, simply identified as Bisi Adewunmi, was yesterday arrested by the Revenue Enforcement Team of Oredo Local Government Area of the state. Adewunmi was arrested by the enforcement team, led by the Head of the team, Monday Edosa, while collecting revenue from wheelbarrow pushers and hawkers, among other traders […]
News

Deregulation only way to curb recurring petrol scarcity–MOMAN, IPMAN

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have said the full deregulation of the downstream sector will stop the recurring and incessant scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel in Nigeria. They, therefore, urged the Federal Government to deregulate the importation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica