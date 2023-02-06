Group accuses INEC of trying to disenfranchise them

A group under the umbrella or Aggrieved Registered Voters (ARV) has accused the Independent Nations Electoral Commission (INEC) of trying to disenfranchise it’s members on the basis of the party they belong to. Briefing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre on Sunday, spokesman of the group, Engr. Ishaku Yakubu said: “We are giving INEC 48 hours to give us our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) or we take legal action against it.”

The group called on INEC to caution its staff that had been telling people that they won’t get their cards till after the elections, stressing that they have evidence of such utterances. The group said: “We demand first and foremost that INEC make a public declaration that they will provide all PVCs duly registered which they claim has not been printed. This should not end at just a promise that those cards should be printed and distributed as appropriate.”

