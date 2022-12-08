Group accuses petroleum tanker drivers of indiscriminate parking

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations of Nigeria (COMTUA) has frowned at what it described as the indiscriminate parking and obstruction of free flow of traffic on major roads by members of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD), a branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG). The association, which accused PTD of non-compliance with the terms of reference by the Parks and Garages Management and Park Monitoring Committee, also raised its voice against alleged illegal activities of hoodlums that have hindered the smooth operation of stakeholders in the maritime sector. COMUTA aired its grievances in letters by its National Secretary, Augustine Erhabour, to the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Transport, Shola Giwa and the Zonal Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Apapa Zone, as contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...