Group accuses Wike of planning to unleash violence

A socio-political group, One-on-One-Network, has alleged that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is plotting to unleash violence against opposition political parties in the state by appointing 14,000 political advisers. The group also claimed that Wike’s appointment of additional 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers is aimed at ‘weaponising and unleashing political violence in Rivers State ahead of the 2023 general election.’ The group, in a statement signed by its Director General, LoveGod Nweze, said the appointment is also aimed at strengthening the governor’s Executive Order 21 in a bid to emasculate and strangulate perceived political opponents. Executive Order 21, which Wike recently signed into law, prohibits the use of public schools for rallies by political parties without prior approval from the state Ministry of Education and the payment of a non-refundable N5 million fee. The group appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society organisations to call the governor to order not to set the state ablaze.

