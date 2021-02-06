Group advocates protection of civilians in Nigeria

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), a nongovernmental organisation has advocated that civilians in all the theatres of operations should be protected with stringent laws backed with actions.

Speaking at a one-day media training on ‘Protection of Civilians and Civilian harm mitigation in Nigeria’ by CISLAC in Ikeja, Lagos, the Conflict Advisor- CISLAC, Mr. Salaudeen Hashim, urged senior media professionals covering defence and other related security matters, to evolve strategies on how to be protected in armed conflict. Hashim also charged the practitioners to always carry out follow ups resulting from lawful actions by state security forces and non-state armed groups.

While fielding questions from journalists, he said: “The Protection of Civilians(POC) is new in the whole of Africa and so if Nigeria goes on to legislate and back it up with policy framework in place, it becomes the first time Africa to do so. “And I think those who are within the regime and at the corridors of power want their name to go down in history.

