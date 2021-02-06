News

Group advocates protection of civilians in Nigeria

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), a nongovernmental organisation has advocated that civilians in all the theatres of operations should be protected with stringent laws backed with actions.

Speaking at a one-day media training on ‘Protection of Civilians and Civilian harm mitigation in Nigeria’ by CISLAC in Ikeja, Lagos, the Conflict Advisor- CISLAC, Mr. Salaudeen Hashim, urged senior media professionals covering defence and other related security matters, to evolve strategies on how to be protected in armed conflict. Hashim also charged the practitioners to always carry out follow ups resulting from lawful actions by state security forces and non-state armed groups.

While fielding questions from journalists, he said: “The Protection of Civilians(POC) is new in the whole of Africa and so if Nigeria goes on to legislate and back it up with policy framework in place, it becomes the first time Africa to do so. “And I think those who are within the regime and at the corridors of power want their name to go down in history.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DHQ: Our intels-based operations yielding maximum success

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…more criminal suspects, collaborators arrested The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the focus on intelligence-based operations across theatres, was yielding maximum effect, with the arrests of more criminal elements and their collaborators from their hideouts. According to the DHQ, tremendous success was being recorded in the operations against suspected bandits in the North West, […]
News

Fund embassies or merge some, Senate tells FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…confirms 2 journalists, 38 others as ambassadors-designate The Senate, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to properly fund Nigerian embassies across the world or merge some of them to end their prevailing and embarrassing financial difficulties. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the plenary, made the call in his remarks shortly […]
News

CSJ moves against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

To address rising cases of Sexual and Gender- Based Violence (SGBV) against women, including violence against girls, law enforcement agencies have committed to redoubling their efforts towards eradicating SGBV against women and girls, including promoting their sexual reproductive health and rights.   For the synergy to work, they resolved to deepen inter- agency collaboration by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica