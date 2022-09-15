Group advocates renaming of N’Central Zone to ‘Middle Belt’

A pressure group, known as the United Middle Belt Youth Initiative, is advocating for the renaming of the North Central Geo-Political Zone of the country to its original name of the ‘Middle Belt’ for fairness, equity and justice.

The National President of the Group, Comrade Yakubu Solomon Sule, who led other members during a press Conference on Thursday, which held at the NUJ Press Centre, Jos, said they are calling with a strong voice for the middle belt to be enshrined as the seventh geo-political zone in the constitution.

Sule noted that the middle belt people have been marginalised and cheated when it comes to the political benefits of the country, saying the Northern elite have always abandoned the middle belt states during the sharing of political benefits, but rather only used the middle belt to add their numbers during elections.

“We’re not a shopping mall where the north and the south would come and do their shopping every four years, where our illustrious sons and daughters were deprived of becoming the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria due to our inability to define our real identity.

“Most importantly, I want all middle belters to know that we’re not second-class citizens. We are all born free.”

