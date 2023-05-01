News

Group Alleges 33 Killed In Plateau Attacks

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Plateau Youth Council has decried the resumed attacks on villages and hamlets in Plateau State. Spokesman for the group Lots Adas fingered a Fulani killer squad in the series of attacks in Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South and Bokkos local government areas at a press conference in Jos on Saturday.

He said: “From April 15th, 2023 till date, the above villages and Hamlets have come under attacks, our people killed, properties worth millions of Naira destroyed while others have been displaced from their ancestral homes.”

At the briefing held in collaboration with the Coalition of Plateau State Indigenous Youths and the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), the group claimed that the killer group was imported to the state to wreak havoc.

It said: “Between April 15 and 2 a total of 9 persons were killed in different incidents in the Mangu LGA; 9 in the Barkin Ladi LGA; 6 persons in the Riyom LGA; 6 persons in the Jos South LGA; and 3 persons in the Bokkos LGA, bringing the total number to 33 persons.

“These attacks are orchestrated largely to disrupt farming activities, economic livelihoods, displace population and grab lands in these communities. “The aforementioned attacks are in addition to the many attacks that have taken place in several villages in the Bokkos, Riyom and Bassa LGAs.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Wike pledges to support judiciary for stronger democracy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that his administration would continue to support the judiciary to deepen democracy in Nigeria. He stated that all the arms of government needed to work in synergy in discharging their responsibilities to serve the people with courage and efficiency. Wike, who spoke yesterday shortly after inspecting work at […]
News

Ramaphosa quarantines self following COVID-19 contact

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has entered self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person with COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday. Ramaphosa “has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday, Oct. 24 ,’’ a statement issued by […]
News Top Stories

PIB: Host Communities insist on 10% equity share

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Oil producers accuse Sylva of betraying them   There are indications that unless the current disagreement between the Federal Government and the Host Communities (HOSTCOM) producing oil and gas in Nigeria, over percentage of equity share is resolved, the move to make the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) an Act of Parliament, may end up a […]

Leave a Comment