Group Alleges 33 Killed In Plateau Attacks

The Plateau Youth Council has decried the resumed attacks on villages and hamlets in Plateau State. Spokesman for the group Lots Adas fingered a Fulani killer squad in the series of attacks in Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South and Bokkos local government areas at a press conference in Jos on Saturday.

He said: “From April 15th, 2023 till date, the above villages and Hamlets have come under attacks, our people killed, properties worth millions of Naira destroyed while others have been displaced from their ancestral homes.”

At the briefing held in collaboration with the Coalition of Plateau State Indigenous Youths and the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), the group claimed that the killer group was imported to the state to wreak havoc.

It said: “Between April 15 and 2 a total of 9 persons were killed in different incidents in the Mangu LGA; 9 in the Barkin Ladi LGA; 6 persons in the Riyom LGA; 6 persons in the Jos South LGA; and 3 persons in the Bokkos LGA, bringing the total number to 33 persons.

“These attacks are orchestrated largely to disrupt farming activities, economic livelihoods, displace population and grab lands in these communities. “The aforementioned attacks are in addition to the many attacks that have taken place in several villages in the Bokkos, Riyom and Bassa LGAs.”