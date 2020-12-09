Group alleges plan to marginalise Edo in NDDC board

A socio-cultural group in Edo State, the Benin National Congress (BNC), yesterday alleged that there are plans to deny the state as a pivotal part of the proposed Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This was as the Congress issued a nine-day ultimatum for assurances of fair treatment from President Muhammadu Buhari or it would institute a legal action.

Meanwhile, the President of BNC, Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, in a statement issued in Benin, the state capital, recalled that Edo State, which houses the largest gas reserve in West Africa and several oil wells, should therefore not be denied the state’s deserved role in the next NDDC Board. He said: “Edo State as host to the largest gas reserve is eminently deserving of the position of the Managing Director and or Executive Director, but those who do not mean well for the peace and harmony in the region have perfected plans to appropriate these positions to other states.

