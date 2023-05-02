News

Group Alleges Plot To Take Over Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Atyap Community Development Asso – ciation (ACDA) has claimed that the renewed at – tacks on Southern Kaduna communities are a plot by the invaders to take over their land.

They also said the attacks had claimed 518 lives since 2017. Addressing a press conference in Samaru on Monday, ACDA President Samuel Achi said the influx of lawless “Fulani terrorists” into Zangon Kataf Urban, a Hausa settlement and their attendant criminal activities in the last three years, were responsible for the attacks on the Atyap communities.

The community denied the report attributed to the Commander of Operation Safe Haven Brig. Gen. Timothy Opurum, who blamed the local youths for the clashes against the Fulani community.

Achi also decried the humanitarian crisis following the persistent attacks in the area and called on the government and the international community to evacuate the ‘terrorists’ from their communities to stop the killings.

The community leader also warned that any further attacks on any of their communities will attract a declaration of no go area for rearing of cows in Atyapland. Achi said: “It is regrettable to state for the records that defenseless communities in Atyapland have been suffering selective killings of Atyap since 2017 before the sustained attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen in 2020.

“Atyapland has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons follow – ing renewed attacks in Ungwan Wakili, Lagson, Atakjei and Runji where 70 people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy who was beheaded.

As at the last count, 20 villages have been displaced, 18 villages burnt down, and 518 people killed with thou – sands of victims who have taken refuge across many communities from 2017 till date.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

My people are behind you, Ujiogba monarch tells Obaseki

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Onojie of Ujiogba, His Royal Highness (HRH), Solomon Izuware, on Friday, assured the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that his subjects are strongly in support of the governor and would work for his re-election. Izuware gave the assurance in his palace in Ujiogba, Esan West […]
News Top Stories

Shake up as Navy reposts 257 senior officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has announced the posting/ redeployment of a total of 257 senior officers, with 60 Rear Admirals (two-star General) affected. The major shake-up also affected 123 Commodores, as well as 74 Captains.   This is coming barely two months after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo as the Chief of Naval […]
News Top Stories

DHQ to mischief makers: Don’t drag military into politics

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned mischievous elements against dragging the Armed Forces of Nigeria into politics, vowing todealdecisivelywithanyone or group that attempts to testitscommitmenttothesustenanceof democratic rulein the country.   Acting Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, stated this in a statement yesterday. He said: “The Military High Command hereby warns all […]

Leave a Comment