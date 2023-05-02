Group Alleges Plot To Take Over Southern Kaduna

The Atyap Community Development Asso – ciation (ACDA) has claimed that the renewed at – tacks on Southern Kaduna communities are a plot by the invaders to take over their land.

They also said the attacks had claimed 518 lives since 2017. Addressing a press conference in Samaru on Monday, ACDA President Samuel Achi said the influx of lawless “Fulani terrorists” into Zangon Kataf Urban, a Hausa settlement and their attendant criminal activities in the last three years, were responsible for the attacks on the Atyap communities.

The community denied the report attributed to the Commander of Operation Safe Haven Brig. Gen. Timothy Opurum, who blamed the local youths for the clashes against the Fulani community.

Achi also decried the humanitarian crisis following the persistent attacks in the area and called on the government and the international community to evacuate the ‘terrorists’ from their communities to stop the killings.

The community leader also warned that any further attacks on any of their communities will attract a declaration of no go area for rearing of cows in Atyapland. Achi said: “It is regrettable to state for the records that defenseless communities in Atyapland have been suffering selective killings of Atyap since 2017 before the sustained attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen in 2020.

“Atyapland has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons follow – ing renewed attacks in Ungwan Wakili, Lagson, Atakjei and Runji where 70 people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy who was beheaded.

As at the last count, 20 villages have been displaced, 18 villages burnt down, and 518 people killed with thou – sands of victims who have taken refuge across many communities from 2017 till date.”