Group: APC may not field candidates in some Oyo constituencies

The lingering crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State will adversely affect the fortunes of the party in the State, if the problem is not quickly nipped in the bud. That is according to a group within the party, the Progressives Front(PF).

The warning was given at the weekend in a statement issued by the State Coordinator, Comrade Tunde Oladosu, while reacting to the spate of defections in the party in the aftermath of the party primaries.

According to Oladosu, information at the group’s disposal, which was confirmed by sources in the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has revealed that primary election was not held in some federal and State constituencies, indicating that APC will not feature candidates in the constituencies. The federal constituencies are listed thus: Oluyole Federal, Ibadan South West/ North West, Ibarapa North/Central and Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituencies while the State constituencies are: Ibarapa North/Central, Ibarapa East, Oyo East, Oluyole, Ogbomoso, Atisbo/Shaki East, Ona Ara, Iseyin/Itesiwaju and Oorelope Constituencies, respectively.

The group said the situation portends grave danger to the party and efforts should be made to find a solution to this.

“The implication is that APC will not be featuring candidates in all these areas and if it did, it would be an exercise in futility. We should avoid what happened in Zamfara in the 2019 General elections when INEC disqualified all the APC candidates for governorship, National and State Assembly elections because the party failed to conduct its primaries within the INEC stipulated time frame”.

Oladosu said further that all is not well within the APC family because of the hijack of the party structure by a minority.

“Many are leaving the party in droves. The structures are collapsing. Those who are supposed to work for the party have moved to alternate party not because of anything but because they felt cheated. Those who have not left have vowed to work against the party from within. This is exactly what happened in the 2019 General elections that led to the loss of the governorship and even the presidential elections to the opposition”.

