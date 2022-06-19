News Top Stories

Group: APC may not field candidates in some Oyo constituencies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The lingering crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State will adversely affect the fortunes of the party in the State, if the problem is not quickly nipped in the bud. That is according to a group within the party, the Progressives Front(PF).

 

The warning was given at the weekend in a statement issued by the State Coordinator, Comrade Tunde Oladosu, while reacting to the spate of defections in the party in the aftermath of the party primaries.

According to Oladosu, information at the group’s disposal, which was confirmed by sources in the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has revealed that primary election was not held in some federal and State constituencies, indicating that APC will not feature candidates in the constituencies. The federal constituencies are listed thus: Oluyole Federal, Ibadan South West/ North West, Ibarapa North/Central and Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituencies while the State constituencies are: Ibarapa North/Central, Ibarapa East, Oyo East, Oluyole, Ogbomoso, Atisbo/Shaki East, Ona Ara, Iseyin/Itesiwaju and Oorelope Constituencies, respectively.

The group said the situation portends grave danger to the party and efforts should be made to find a solution to this.

“The implication is that APC will not be featuring candidates in all these areas and if it did, it would be an exercise in futility. We should avoid what happened in Zamfara in the 2019 General elections when INEC disqualified all the APC candidates for governorship, National and State Assembly elections because the party failed to conduct its primaries within the INEC stipulated time frame”.

Oladosu said further that all is not well within the APC family because of the hijack of the party structure by a minority.

“Many are leaving the party in droves. The structures are collapsing. Those who are supposed to work for the party have moved to alternate party not because of anything but because they felt cheated. Those who have not left have vowed to work against the party from within. This is exactly what happened in the 2019 General elections that led to the loss of the governorship and even the presidential elections to the opposition”.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Suspended Nasarawa LG chairmen plead guilty of insubordination

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The suspended Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, Hon. Mohammed Sani Otto and the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Lawal Karshi, yesterday pleaded guilty to charges of insubordination leveled against them by the state House of Assembly. The two officials, who appeared before an adhoc committee set up by the […]
News Top Stories

46th POTUS: Biden takes oath, sues for peace, unity

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says democracy has prevailed in spite of all odds …pledges to rebuild alliances with other nations President Joseph Robinette Biden, yesterday, took his oath of office as the 46th President of the United States of America. At a solemn but colourful ceremony held at the Capitol Hill, Biden vowed to seek the unity and inclusion […]
News Top Stories

GDP: IMF ranks Nigeria 1st in Africa, 26th in the world

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria stands as the number one country in Africa in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2020 World Economic Outlook’s ratings of countries. Using countries’ GDPs, IMF ranked Nigeria among the first 26 countries in the world in the same position with an average $442,976 million, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).   Countries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica