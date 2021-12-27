News

Group appeals to APC Caretaker C’ttee to conduct Nat’l Convention on Feb. 5, 2022

The Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM) has appealed to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to ensure that the party’s National Convention is conducted on February 5, 2022. The PMM, a sub group in the APC, made the appeal in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, and Secretary, Mr Adekunle Fijabi, on Sunday in Abuja. The group also urged the APC CECPC to ensure the immediate release of processes leading to the national convention, latest by January 5, 2022, to avoid a crisis within the party’s ranks and files.

The PMM, which claimed to be a foundational group of the APC, called on the Buni-led CECPC not to prolong the date for the party’s National Convention a day beyond February 5, 2022. “This organisation has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party and we will not stop at this critical period. “The delay in conducting the overdue APC National Convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the ruling party.

“We therefore call on the Governor Buni-led APC national caretaker committee not to go beyond February 5, 2022, to hold our party’s National Convention,” it said. The statement said the group is in possession of the instructions given to the committee by the Presidency on the need to conduct the party’s National Convention on February 5. It, therefore, appealed to the CECPC to respect the party’s leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming national convention.

“We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive operation #OCCUPYAPCNATIONALSECRETARIAT to force our leaders to do the right thing. “We made bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make mistakes that will eventually make us lose elections in 2023,” the statement said.

 

