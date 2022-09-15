Group appeals to Buhari, Bawa to curb Ilorin EFCC zonal head

The Social Integrity good Network (SINET) has appealed to the Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to curb the excesses of the Ilorin Zonal Head of the agency, ACE Michael Nzekwe, over what they termed as witch-hunt of investors in Kwara State.

The Group noted that as part of the backward integration policy of the federal government, it is expected of manufacturers to depend heavily on the solid minerals available in the land for production processes among others

At a press conference held in Lagos on Thursday by its national coordinator, Mr. Oluseyi Adedoyin, the group expressed sadness over the unfortunate incidence of unlawful arrest of Miners in Kwara State by the EFCC calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, to order urgent replacement of Mr. Michael Nzekwe with immediate effect.

SINET also attributed the continuous arrest of innocent investors both locals and foreigners to an act tantamount to abuse of power, deliberate attempt to impoverish the state by chasing prospective investors from the state stressing that, “Mr. Nzekwe is fanning the ’ember’ of crisis in the state.”

According to Adedoyin, “He doesn’t honour the licences and documents issued by the Federal Ministry of Minning and the Minning Cadastre, being the agency in- charge of authorisation of minning activities in the country. He doesn’t respect anybody and he is already over stepping his boundaries and perpetrating huge sum of tribalism and religious sentiments in Kwara State.

“He spares Igbo of any offence they commit and ensure that he victimises people of other tribes. That has been his stock in trade since his assumption of office in April 2022. We are in support of EFCC going after Internet Fraudsters, financial crimes offenders and cybercrime thiefs but we are totally against creating religious and ethnic crisis in the state. Don’t let foreign investors desert our land.”

The SINET leader, further, stressed that, “Nigerians are guided by laws and not by anyone’s assumption. Let Mr. Nzekwe respects the law and stop harassing innocent souls. His conducts neither actually reflect nor portray the ethics of a patriotic Nigerian. All his acts are unwarranted, unacceptable, and totally condemnable,” he said.

