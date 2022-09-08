Group appeals to Buhari to inaugurate NDDC Board

A group, Ilaje Unity Forum, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board without delay in order to kick start its assignment. According to the group, members of the board had, for about three years, been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Stephen Jatuwase and Secretary, Olabanji Orogbemi, which was made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo State yesterday, the group said the immediate inauguration of the board will ensure and enhance the total development of the Niger Delta region.

While lauding Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his recommendation of Gbenga Edema, the immediate past chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) as the managing director of the NDDC, the group insisted that it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the managing director. It maintained that Edema, who hails from Ogogoro, an oil-producing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, is eminently qualified to be the next managing director of the organisation

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...