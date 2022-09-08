News

Group appeals to Buhari to inaugurate NDDC Board

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

A group, Ilaje Unity Forum, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board without delay in order to kick start its assignment. According to the group, members of the board had, for about three years, been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Stephen Jatuwase and Secretary, Olabanji Orogbemi, which was made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo State yesterday, the group said the immediate inauguration of the board will ensure and enhance the total development of the Niger Delta region.

While lauding Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his recommendation of Gbenga Edema, the immediate past chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) as the managing director of the NDDC, the group insisted that it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the managing director. It maintained that Edema, who hails from Ogogoro, an oil-producing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, is eminently qualified to be the next managing director of the organisation

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Glo sponsors African Voices’ ChangeMakers, hosts beauty merchant, Chocolatier

Posted on Author Our Reporters

African Voices ChangeMakers will this week host two creative minds who have become employers of labour and encouragement to their ilk. The magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) is sponsored by Globacom. Olowo-n’djo Tchala, a Togolese-American andCo- Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alaffia Beauty Company, and Axel-Emmanuel Gbaou, a chocolatier from Côte d’Ivoire, […]
News

Cross River State Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu Wins 2020 ‘Medical Expert of the Year’ Award.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After a 7 Day Voting by Nigerians via several social media handles and email, the Cross River State Commissioner for Health and head of the Cross River State #COVID19 Response Taskforce, Hon. Dr Betta Edu who is also the National Chairperson, Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum emerged the winner out of five nominees. The other nominees […]

ammunition rounds arms guns military weapons
News Top Stories

Arms purchase: Reps summon Army Chief, CBN gov

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

In continuation of its investigation into an alleged shoddy deals in the purchase of arms, the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on arms and ammunition for the military yesterday summoned the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to appear […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica