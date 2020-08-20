Group appeals to Buhari to relocate IDPs to their ancestral homes

Musa Pam, Jos

A civil Society group, known as Global Centre for Media and Human Empowerment (GCMHE), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the urgent relocation of various internally displaced persons camps in the Northern states back to their ancestral homes.

The non-governmental organisation also urged the President to direct the security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the killings of the aide workers in Borno State to book.

Acting Director General of (GCMHE) Mr Charles Ejeh, while briefing journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital, made a passionate appeal to Buhari to match words with action by compelling the security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the killers of the aide workers to justice.

“We want Mr President to as a matter of urgency order the security agencies to fish out these terrorists as anything short of that will continue to paint Nigeria as a pariah nation within the comity of states,” he said.

The civil society group also called on all the Northern governors sheltering various IDPs in their domains to put concerted efforts to finally solving the humanitarian crises by relocating them to their ancestral homes with adequate protection.

“We particularly want to mention the Plateau State government, led by Barrister Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, to quickly come to the rescue of IDPs in the state as they have been neglected despite the promise of the state government.”

Ejoh, however, commended the Borno and Adamawa state governors for their dogged effort in relocating and assisting some of the IDPs and refugees domiciled in their states, describing them as heroes of humanity.

