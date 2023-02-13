Group appoints director

Christian Aid (CA), an international development and humanitarian charity organ8sation has appointed Osai Ojigho as policy and campaigns director. Ojigho is a Nigerian human rights expert, lawyer and gender equality advocate. Also, she is the Amnesty International Nigeria’s country director since 2017. The group said in statement that Ojigho would be responsible for leading the Christian Aid’s advocacy, public campaigning, research, policy, and learning. Her appointment as director with the international charity begins from March 6, 2023.
