Group appoints new caretaker committee, celebrates Archivists Week

The Society of Nigerian Archivists (SNA) has elected a Caretaker Committee to handle the affairs of the society until a new executive committee is constituted. The Caretaker Committee is headed by an experienced archivist, Mrs Grace Yemisi Oyebo as the Chairman, while the Secretary of the Committee is Mrs Grace Temilolu Ikenna. Other members of the committee are Mrs Rashidat Sade Alonge (Financial Secretary), and Dr Stephen T. Olali (Coordinator, Publicity and Strategy). SNA also planned to join the international community to observe the forthcoming Archives Week #IAW2022, which will take place from Monday 6 to Friday 10 June 2022. According to a statement jointly signed by Oyebo and Ikenna, the SNA Caretaker Committee was inaugurated during the annual convention.
Related Articles
Adamawa PDP chairman promises credible congresses
The Adamawa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), A. T. Shehu has assured supporters of fair and credible congress. Shehu stated this on Friday, while speaking to newsmen at the party Secretariat in Yola, the State capital. The Chairman urged supporters of the party to turn out for the congresses across the state […]
Ondo poll: 10 political parties to present consensus candidate
Ten political parties have agreed to work for a consensus candidate during the governorship election in Ondo State on October 10. The parties are working together under the Conference of INEC Registered Political Parties (CIRPP). The CIRPP said this in Lagos yesterday in a statement jointly issued by its Chairman, Mr. Olugbemi Ogunbameru (SDP), Secretary, […]
Fake news punishable in Ebonyi, says Umahi
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday said publishers of fake news are now answerable in the state. This was as the Governor said the era of people dishing out falsehood in any form to the members of the public was over, saying anyone found guilty must face law of the state against the act. The […]
