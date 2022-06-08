Group appoints new caretaker committee, celebrates Archivists Week

The Society of Nigerian Archivists (SNA) has elected a Caretaker Committee to handle the affairs of the society until a new executive committee is constituted. The Caretaker Committee is headed by an experienced archivist, Mrs Grace Yemisi Oyebo as the Chairman, while the Secretary of the Committee is Mrs Grace Temilolu Ikenna. Other members of the committee are Mrs Rashidat Sade Alonge (Financial Secretary), and Dr Stephen T. Olali (Coordinator, Publicity and Strategy). SNA also planned to join the international community to observe the forthcoming Archives Week #IAW2022, which will take place from Monday 6 to Friday 10 June 2022. According to a statement jointly signed by Oyebo and Ikenna, the SNA Caretaker Committee was inaugurated during the annual convention.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...