News

Group appoints new caretaker committee, celebrates Archivists Week

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Society of Nigerian Archivists (SNA) has elected a Caretaker Committee to handle the affairs of the society until a new executive committee is constituted. The Caretaker Committee is headed by an experienced archivist, Mrs Grace Yemisi Oyebo as the Chairman, while the Secretary of the Committee is Mrs Grace Temilolu Ikenna. Other members of the committee are Mrs Rashidat Sade Alonge (Financial Secretary), and Dr Stephen T. Olali (Coordinator, Publicity and Strategy). SNA also planned to join the international community to observe the forthcoming Archives Week #IAW2022, which will take place from Monday 6 to Friday 10 June 2022. According to a statement jointly signed by Oyebo and Ikenna, the SNA Caretaker Committee was inaugurated during the annual convention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Adamawa PDP chairman promises credible congresses

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), A. T. Shehu has assured supporters of fair and credible congress. Shehu stated this on Friday, while speaking to newsmen at the party Secretariat in Yola, the State capital. The Chairman urged supporters of the party to turn out for the congresses across the state […]
News

Ondo poll: 10 political parties to present consensus candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ten political parties have agreed to work for a consensus candidate during the governorship election in Ondo State on October 10. The parties are working together under the Conference of INEC Registered Political Parties (CIRPP). The CIRPP said this in Lagos yesterday in a statement jointly issued by its Chairman, Mr. Olugbemi Ogunbameru (SDP), Secretary, […]
News

Fake news punishable in Ebonyi, says Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday said publishers of fake news are now answerable in the state. This was as the Governor said the era of people dishing out falsehood in any form to the members of the public was over, saying anyone found guilty must face law of the state against the act. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica