Group appoints partner, advisor

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has appointed Stefano Niavas as partner and Ahmadu Musa Kida as senior advisor to strengthen its West African team. According to a statement by the company, Niavas has resumed as a partner and managing director of the firm’s consumer, global advantage, public sector and energy practices. He had previously worked across BCG’s Western Europe, North America and Africa operations. Prior to joining the BCG team, Kida was the deputy managing director, deepwater services at TotalEnergies Nigeria, where, among other accomplishments, he delivered the Egina Field Project, which achieved first oil at the end of 2018. He currently serves as a nonexecutive director at Heirs Oil and Gas and TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited. Commenting on his appointment, Kida said: “I am delighted to be a part of the BCG West Africa Team. BCG has over the years contributed to Africa’s development and I am excited to be a part of the team.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...