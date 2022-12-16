News

Group ask President Buhari, EFCC to disregard call for probe of PENCOM Boss.

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been asked to dismiss the call for the Probe of the Director General of the National Pension Commission, PENCOM, Mrs Aisha Dahiru Umar, over purported allegations of Corruption in the commission.

Rising from a briefing on Friday in Lagos, some members of the Centre for Public Accountability, led by its Coordinator of Research and Projects, Oluwatobi Johnson, said the petition by the Executive Director of the group Comrade Olufemi Lawson, was not a collective decision, done by the organization and does not represent, the view, of members of the Centre. It described the call, for the Probe of the PENCOM boss, as self serving.

The group said since the appointment and confirmation of Aisha Dahiru Umar in 2020 as the substantive Director General, Pension Commission PENCOM , she had turned the once moribund agency into a prospective organization that was determined to deliver on its mandate in line with the pension act.

Oluwatobi said “Mrs Dahiru, away from the analogue way of operation wholistically automated the entire process and systems of the new commission in line with government new order, prevailing situations and the best practices across the world.”

The group said it is also opposed to the call, because, it is sure, that certain individuals within and outside the commission, who are opposed, to the radical transformation, are behind the orchestrated call for probe, against the pension boss.

It urged President Muhammadu Buhari, and the anti-corruption agencies, to disregard the petitions against Mrs Aisha Dahiru, saying, if this is allowed, it will negatively impact, on the reforms, that the management of PENCOM, has continued to introduce, into the pension system, in the country.

The group said no individual, should use the organization, to engage in self serving battles.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sept 1 Open Grazing deadline: South draws battle line with Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondents

The battle line has been drawn between President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors over the 368 grazing routes, pursuant to a 1963 Act. That is as 14 Southern state governors have enacted laws prohibiting Open Grazing in their respective states, Sunday Telegraph can exclusively report.   13 state governments have met the September 1 deadline […]
News

Bayelsa gov lauds conduct of #EndSARS protesters, inaugurates panel on human rights abuse

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday commended the conduct of #EndSARS protesters in the state, saying that they were peaceful and mature in making their demands known. Governor Diri also commended the peaceful disposition of the youth while inaugurating the panels on police brutality and human rights abuses at the Government House, Yenagoa. The governor […]
News

Aviation: Airline operator advocates merger among local carriers

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Following the impact of COVID-19, rising ticket prices and increased competition, airlines have been asked to synergise their operations in a bid to cut cost without compromising passenger experience. The Chairman of startup United Nigeria Airlines, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, made the call, saying it was the surest way of cutting cost of operations by remaining […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica