Group asks 10th NASS members-elect to resist executive excesses

Chukwu David

The Parliamentary Advocacy Network (PAN) has asked the 10th National Assembly members-elect to ensure an independent National Assembly capable of being on the side of the people against an over- bearing executive at all times.

The group said this in a statement yesterday by National Coordinator Sunny Anderson Osiebe and General Secretary, Fred Itua. According to Osiebe, they will eventually support a candidate for the President of the Senate and other Presiding Officers of the National Assembly who fit their bill for the different positions in line with national balancing, equity and justice.

The statement said: “The PAN has continued its engagement with the various leaders and stakeholders across the country ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June. “The group promotes good governance, independence of the legislature and equity at the National Assembly. “Already, the Parliamentary group has met with some Senators-elect and a member of the House of Representatives, gunning for the Speakership.

