Group asks APC National chair, Adamu to resign

A coalition of civil society organisations, Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA), has asked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to obey the calls for his resignation in the interest of equity, fairness and justice in power sharing in the incoming government. The group made the demand in a statement signed by its Convener, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, and the Secretary, Engr. Sina Akadiri in Abuja yesterday. The CNCRA explained that Adamu’s exit as APC national chairman would ensure power balancing in the incoming Bola Tinubu administration, adding that his resigna- tion would also be a great opportunity for the party to assuage the feelings of Christians towards the same faith arrangement in the recently-concluded presidential election. The CNCRA commended the National Vice Chairman (North- West) of the APC, Mallam Salihu Lukman, for demanding the resignation of Adamu, arguing that the national chairman should quit the stage honourably in a bid to balance the Muslim- Muslim ticket of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.
Related Articles
Why Uzodinma should apologize, by Okorocha
Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to apologise to him and the people for deliberately misleading the people with lies. Okorocha said this while informing the public that the Imo state government had finally gone on appeal against the judgement of Justice T.N. Nzeukwu over his properties […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ohanaeze to FG: Caution NEF leader, Abdullahi, over allegation against Igbo
The President- General of O h a n a e z e Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has frowned at an incendiary, unsubstantiated and provocative statement credited to leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, alleging that most violent acts against the northerners were being perpetrated by the Igbo. Apparently miffed, Nwodo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-NIA DG: Agabi writes AGF, others, urges non-interference in judicial process
A former Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, (SAN), yesterday, wrote the current AGF Abubakar Malami, (SAN), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Department of State Service, (DSS) calling for non-interference with pending proceedings in the appeal filed by a former acting Director-General of the National Intelligence […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)