Group asks APC National chair, Adamu to resign

A coalition of civil society organisations, Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA), has asked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to obey the calls for his resignation in the interest of equity, fairness and justice in power sharing in the incoming government. The group made the demand in a statement signed by its Convener, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, and the Secretary, Engr. Sina Akadiri in Abuja yesterday. The CNCRA explained that Adamu’s exit as APC national chairman would ensure power balancing in the incoming Bola Tinubu administration, adding that his resigna- tion would also be a great opportunity for the party to assuage the feelings of Christians towards the same faith arrangement in the recently-concluded presidential election. The CNCRA commended the National Vice Chairman (North- West) of the APC, Mallam Salihu Lukman, for demanding the resignation of Adamu, arguing that the national chairman should quit the stage honourably in a bid to balance the Muslim- Muslim ticket of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Like this: Like Loading...