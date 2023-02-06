Group asks Atiku, Tinubu to retire from politics, canvasses for Obi, Kwankwaso

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have been called upon to honourably retire from politics and make way for younger Nigerians with less political baggage. The Zikist-Aminu Kano Patriots (ZAP), a non-governmental organisation, made the call in a statement released to journalists in Enugu at the weekend. The group urged Nigerians to use their votes to retire septuagenarian former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and septuagenarian national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, if they refuse to retire. The group urged Nigerians to rather choose between Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party and i New Nigeria Peoples Party, respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...