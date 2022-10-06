Group asks Buhari to disregard petitions against pipeline surveillance contract

The Movement for the survival of Izon ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard every petition being submitted against a recent oil and gas contract given to Chief Government Ekpemudo (aka Tompolo). The group’s President, Kennedy Tonjo West, in a statement yesterday said the contract has already created employment for thousands of youths within the Month get Delta communities. The statement reads: “Following the recent award of contracts for security and surveillance of petroleum pipelines across the Niger Delta region by the government to some indigenous contractors, some non-state actors across different ethnic nationalities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...