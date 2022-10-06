Group asks Buhari to disregard petitions against pipeline surveillance contract

The Movement for the survival of Izon ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard every petition being submitted against a recent oil and gas contract given to Chief Government Ekpemudo (aka Tompolo). The group’s President, Kennedy Tonjo West, in a statement yesterday said the contract has already created employment for thousands of youths within the Month get Delta communities. The statement reads: “Following the recent award of contracts for security and surveillance of petroleum pipelines across the Niger Delta region by the government to some indigenous contractors, some non-state actors across different ethnic nationalities.
Related Articles
Zulum receives Chibok schoolgirl, reunites her with family
…finding Ruth keeps hope alive, says gov Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Saturday in Maiduguri, received Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of the over 200 schoolgirls abducted seven years ago at a Government Secondary School in Chibok. Boko Haram had attacked the school towards midnight on April 14, 2014 and abducted them. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Declare emergency in national security architecture, PDP tells Buhari
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture. The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of security […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Boko Haram: Mercenaries vow not to return to Nigeria
Amidst renewed clamour by some Nigerians on the Federal Government to re-engage foreign mercenaries in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, the foreign military contractors earlier engaged by Nigeria have vowed never to return to the country. Following the recent massacre of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)