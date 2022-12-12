Group asks N’Assembly to pass Inspector-General for Tax Crime Commission Bill

The Association of Concerned Citizens of Nigeria on Revenue and Economy (ACCNRE) has asked the Senate and House of Representatives to pass the bill seeking the establishment of a National Inspector General for Tax Crime Commission (NIGTCC) before going on Christmas break. The NIGTCC bill is being sponsored in the Senate by Chief Whip Orji Kalu, with Benjamin Kalu sponsoring it in the House. ACCNRE National Coordinator, Orji Philip Orji, who made the call at a briefing at the National Assembly, said the body will entrench a transparent, efficient and fair taxation system. The tax analyst said: “NIGTCC after its enactment will rekindle the distrust and disbelief that Nigerians have in the government. And equally, inculcate discipline in taxpayers and the taxman Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).” According to him, the NIGTCC will prevent FIRS employees from external attempts to corrupt or threaten them. Orji said: “It will provide policy direction, conduct, supervise and coordinate audits and investigations related to FIRS programmes and operations. “Review existing and proposed legislation and regulations related to FIRS programmes and operations and make recommendations concerning the impact of such legislations or regulations; promote economy and efficiency in the administration of the tax laws. “Inform the Auditor General and the legislative congress of problems and deficiencies identified and of the progress made in resolving them.” He added: “It’s the duty of the legislators to fasttrack the passage of the NIGTCC bill into law as the watchdog in our tax administration to save the live legislative duties to engage in the day-to-day 24/7 oversight of the FIRS. “We have the market size as an advantage; we have the untapped areas, such as international taxation, property tax, proper remittance of withholding taxes, VAT and consumption taxes with modern information technology.”
