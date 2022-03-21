Group asks Osinbajo to contest for 2023 presidency

A political group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osinbajo South-West Group (OSG), yesterday called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest for the seat of the President ahead of the 2023 election, describing him as the long-awaited messiah to take Nigeria to the promised land.

The group therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari, all the 36 state governors, all the 360 members of the National Assembly and the APC to endorse Osinbajo as the next President of Nigeria.

Osun State Coordinator of the group, Oyewale Olumuyiwa, who spoke on behalf of the group at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, described Osinbajo as the most qualified for the office of the president “with his intellectual resources, empathy for the younger generation, and deep understanding of the economy.”

Olumuyiwa, who was flanked by other coordinators of the group from Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos states, insisted that Osinbajo has what it takes to rescue Nigeria from economic collapse and bring succour to Nigerians.

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo is cerebral, eloquent, healthy, dependable, energetic, statistical and experienced. He is the best qualified among all the names being mentioned as potential aspirants.

