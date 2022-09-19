Group asks police to arrest Akan Okon for alleged forgery

…let’s wait till the case is over -Okon

A group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance has asked the Nigeria Police to immediately arrest the former commissioner for Ibom Deep Seaport of the state, Mr Akan Okon, for allegedly forging a document to sue the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mr Umo Eno.

Okon had dragged Eno to the federal high court in Uyo alleging that the latter had used fake West African Examination Council certificate to file for the PDP gubernatorial nomination in which he became victorious, beating several others including Okon.

But at the hearing of the case last week, the Akwa Ibom State Police command through Police Superintendent Chris Endeley,of its Department of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence, told the court Uyo that it investigated the letter paraded by Akan Okon, purportedly sent by WAEC to a group known as Association for Advancement of Democracy in Nigeria (AADN).

In his report, he quoted the WAEC, Ikeja Zonal Office as stating explicitly that it did not author the purported covering letter dated April 8, 2022 which was addressed to “The President,Association for Advancement of Democracy in Nigeria (AADN).

The police investigator also presented as exhibit, a letter signed by Dr. Amos Dangut a deputy registrar and Zonal Coordinator of the Council, which confirmed that the certificate number SG699413 and examination number 15520230 rightfully reflect the Pastor Umo Eno’s grades and personal details as presented at the time of the examination.

Reacting to the development, the Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance in a press release signed by its chairman, Mr Stephen Abiah urged the police to act on its investigation and promptly bring Akan Okon and all those involved in the forgery of the alleged WAEC disclaimer letter, to book.

The group said: ”Considering that the matter currently in court between Akan Okon and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno can continue unhindered with or without the presence of Mr Akan Okon, as had already finished his testimony, his next line of action will be to run away to avert arrest for his new offences.

“He should be restricted and tracked by the law enforcement agencies. He is the prime suspect, and must be made to face the consequences of his actions in line with the dictates of the law.

“Mr Akan Okon is in court as a bitter loser against the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Pastor Umo Eno who defeated him squarely at the primaries.

“The pains of the thorough failure of Mr Akan Okon made him resort to fabricating false allegations against Pastor Umo Eno alleging that the candidate had forged educational qualifications.

“His illusion of desperate ambition further blinded him to committing forgery and perjury which has increased calls for Mr Akan Okon’s arrest and trial.

“He is already having a bad outing in court on the case against Umo Eno which has swelled his frustration and susceptibility to fleeing from Nigeria based on credible information about his next action. It is based on this that we are calling for his immediate arrest and prosecution, to serve as a deterrent to other mischief makers,” the group concluded.

But Akan Okon reacting to the call for his arrest, said that such an arrest would be premature the case is till in court.

Speaking through Willie Etim, the spokesman of his campaign organisation, Okon said it is only when the case is determined and judgement given by the court that it would be known who actually forged any document tendered in court in order to attract punitive action.

