Metro & Crime

Group asks police to arrest Akan Okon for alleged forgery

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…let’s wait till the case is over -Okon

 

A group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance has asked the Nigeria Police to immediately arrest the former commissioner for Ibom Deep Seaport of the state, Mr Akan Okon, for allegedly forging a document to sue the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mr Umo Eno.

Okon had dragged Eno to the federal high court in Uyo alleging that the latter had used fake West African Examination Council certificate to file for the PDP gubernatorial nomination in which he became victorious, beating several others including Okon.

But at the hearing of the case last week, the Akwa Ibom State Police command through Police Superintendent Chris Endeley,of its Department of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence, told the court Uyo that it investigated the letter paraded by Akan Okon, purportedly sent by WAEC to a group known as Association for Advancement of Democracy in Nigeria (AADN).

In his report, he quoted the WAEC, Ikeja Zonal Office as stating explicitly that it did not author the purported covering letter dated April 8, 2022 which was addressed to “The President,Association for Advancement of Democracy in Nigeria (AADN).

The police investigator also presented as exhibit, a letter signed by Dr. Amos Dangut a deputy registrar and Zonal Coordinator of the Council, which confirmed that the certificate number SG699413 and examination number 15520230 rightfully reflect the Pastor Umo Eno’s grades and personal details as presented at the time of the examination.

Reacting to the development, the Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance in a press release signed by its chairman, Mr Stephen Abiah urged the police to act on its investigation and promptly bring Akan Okon and all those involved in the forgery of the alleged WAEC disclaimer letter, to book.

The group said: ”Considering that the matter currently in court between Akan Okon and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno can continue unhindered with or without the presence of Mr Akan Okon, as had already finished his testimony, his next line of action will be to run away to avert arrest for his new offences.

“He should be restricted and tracked by the law enforcement agencies. He is the prime suspect, and must be made to face the consequences of his actions in line with the dictates of the law.

“Mr Akan Okon is in court as a bitter loser against the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Pastor Umo Eno who defeated him squarely at the primaries.

“The pains of the thorough failure of Mr Akan Okon made him resort to fabricating false allegations against Pastor Umo Eno alleging that the candidate had forged educational qualifications.

“His illusion of desperate ambition further blinded him to committing forgery and perjury which has increased calls for Mr Akan Okon’s arrest and trial.

“He is already having a bad outing in court on the case against Umo Eno which has swelled his frustration and susceptibility to fleeing from Nigeria based on credible information about his next action. It is based on this that we are calling for his immediate arrest and prosecution, to serve as a deterrent to other mischief makers,” the group concluded.

But Akan Okon reacting to the call for his arrest, said that such an arrest would be premature the case is till in court.

Speaking through Willie Etim, the spokesman of his campaign organisation, Okon said it is only when the case is determined and judgement given by the court that it would be known who actually forged any document tendered in court in order to attract punitive action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two nurses, 18 travellers abducted in Kaduna, Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Baba Negedu

Gunmen yesterday abducted two female nurses in Kaduna State and 18 passengers inside a commercial bus in Oyo State. The armed men invaded a General Hospital, Idon in Kajuru Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State and kidnapped two nurses. The hospital is located on the Kaduna-Kachia Road. The abduction of the nurses […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Another building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  A building at Onipanu area of Lagos has reportedly collapsed. This is coming barely two weeks after a church building under construction collapsed at Cardoso Street, off Martins Street in Mushin. It was learnt that the latest incident occurred at about 1.07am at Oke Arin Street, off Shyllon Ilupeju but details could not be […]
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes N1.1bn contraband, generates N118.9bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt Area ll Command, has arrested two suspected smugglers in connection with contraband valued at N1.1 billion. Its spokesperson, Mrs. Ify Onuigbo, said a total of N118.96 billion revenue was generated for 2020. She said that the amount collected in 2020 was N11.62 billion higher than the N107.33billion collected between […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica