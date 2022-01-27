Group awards 350 university scholarships in Abia

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Gregory Iyke Foundation, has launched an education intervention scheme in Abia State for students at all levels of education. The NGO founded in 1991 by Professor Gregory Ibe, the Chancellor, Gregory University, Uturu (GUU) has been involved in humanitarian services in the areas of education, health, social welfare and youth empowerment. The official flag-off of the intervention tagged, Prof. Gregory Ibe Education Intervention Scheme, took place at the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC), Aba.

The event which marked the beginning of the education scheme in Abia South Senatorial District saw the distribution of thousands of exercise books to schools in the six Local Government Areas in the zone. Speaking during the launching of the scheme, Rev Sleek Ogwo, Director of Communication and Strategy, Gregory Iyke Foundation, revealed that the intervention scheme is in three categories, namely: Distribution of textbooks and exercise books to all the schools in the three senatorial zones; award of scholarships.

