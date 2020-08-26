Group awards 40 global youth achievers

A Nigeria-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Make Me Elegant Foundation, is set to recognise forty young people across the globe.

The foundation, headed by Mrs. Kehinde Okoroafor, an entrepreneur, who is also the chief executive officer of Nextlevelhair Manufacturing, said her passion in helping and empowering widows and young women and people across the globe had taken the organization to 13 countries, thereby having first-hand experience with youths positive impact in various leadership capacities ranging from humanitarian, environmental and technological advancements for their various countries, birthed the idea.

The event, which would be held virtually this Saturday, August 29, had the theme; “Projecting a new global breed.

According to Okoraofor, nominees were selected from individual nominations through a very transparent process by credible members of the board.

Among dignitaries that would grace the occasion was the representative of Her Majesty, The Queen of England, Dr. Erima Bell, MBE DL JP UK. Make Me Elegant Foundation had empowered over 5,000 young women since its inception.

The foundation also leads the initiative in rescuing and repatriating women and young girls who were victims of human trafficking and modern day slavery.

