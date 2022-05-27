Group backs Atiku, says he’ll create enabling environment

A group, under the aegis of the Nigerian Professionals for Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant will create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, if elected the President of the country in the 2023 general election. The group in a press statement issued in Benin, Edo State capital, by the National Coordinator, Dr. Folus Ejele, said Atiku pledged to devolve powers and resources to the federating units in Nigeria if elected as President. Ajele, who assured the people that as the most detribalised Nigerian among other presidential aspirants across the political parties, the former Vice President will not run against the yearning by Nigerian for a purposeful leadership, but revive Nigeria’s educational system from its present state.
Assistant Inspector General of Police dies
A former Force Public Relations Officer now Assistant Inspector General of Police, Don Awunah, is dead. According to a Police Situation Report dated May 23, 2022, the AIG died in the early hours of Monday (today). Until his death today, Awunah was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, with […]
‘Lagos not allocating permanent structure in Coastal Road’
As controversies continue to trail alleged selective allocation of land in Lekki, the Lagos State Government yesterday debunked allocating permanent structure on the land earmarked for the Lekki/Epe Coastal Road in Eti-Osa Local Government Area to private developers. It said the State Government only allowed temporary structure on the land pending when construction activities will […]
Condition of service: N’Assembly violated Public Service, NASS, Pensions’ Acts – Fika
Philip Nyam Abuja A former Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) and former Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Dr. Adamu Mohammed Fika, has accused the management of National Assembly led by the CNA, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori, of violating the Public Service Act, the National Assembly Act, 2014 and the Pension Reform Act, 2014. […]
