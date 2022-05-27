News

Group backs Atiku, says he’ll create enabling environment

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

A group, under the aegis of the Nigerian Professionals for Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant will create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, if elected the President of the country in the 2023 general election. The group in a press statement issued in Benin, Edo State capital, by the National Coordinator, Dr. Folus Ejele, said Atiku pledged to devolve powers and resources to the federating units in Nigeria if elected as President. Ajele, who assured the people that as the most detribalised Nigerian among other presidential aspirants across the political parties, the former Vice President will not run against the yearning by Nigerian for a purposeful leadership, but revive Nigeria’s educational system from its present state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Assistant Inspector General of Police dies

Posted on Author Reporter

    A former Force Public Relations Officer now Assistant Inspector General of Police, Don Awunah, is dead. According to a Police Situation Report dated May 23, 2022, the AIG died in the early hours of Monday (today). Until his death today, Awunah was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, with […]
News

‘Lagos not allocating permanent structure in Coastal Road’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As controversies continue to trail alleged selective allocation of land in Lekki, the Lagos State Government yesterday debunked allocating permanent structure on the land earmarked for the Lekki/Epe Coastal Road in Eti-Osa Local Government Area to private developers. It said the State Government only allowed temporary structure on the land pending when construction activities will […]
News

Condition of service: N’Assembly violated Public Service, NASS, Pensions’ Acts – Fika

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Philip Nyam Abuja A former Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) and former Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Dr. Adamu Mohammed Fika, has accused the management of National Assembly led by the CNA, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori, of violating the Public Service Act, the National Assembly Act, 2014 and the Pension Reform Act, 2014. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica