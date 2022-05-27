Group backs Atiku, says he’ll create enabling environment

A group, under the aegis of the Nigerian Professionals for Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant will create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, if elected the President of the country in the 2023 general election. The group in a press statement issued in Benin, Edo State capital, by the National Coordinator, Dr. Folus Ejele, said Atiku pledged to devolve powers and resources to the federating units in Nigeria if elected as President. Ajele, who assured the people that as the most detribalised Nigerian among other presidential aspirants across the political parties, the former Vice President will not run against the yearning by Nigerian for a purposeful leadership, but revive Nigeria’s educational system from its present state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...